Canadian executive joins AtkinsRealis as AMEA president

Montreal-headquartered consulting engineering firm AtkinsRéalis (formerly SNC-Lavalin) has hired a Canadian executive, Christine Healy, as its president for Asia, the Middle East and Australia (AMEA), as of Feb. 19.

Healy is a seasoned global executive, lawyer and economist. After studying law at Toronto’s York University, she began her legal career in St. John’s, N.L., working for Stewart McKelvey and the provincial government. As she switched for focus to commercial affairs, she joined Statoil (now Equinor), which took her from St. John’s to executive positions in Houston, Texas.

She moved on in 2017 to Maersk in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in 2018 to TotalEnergies as president and CEO for Canada, based in Calgary, and then global senior vice-president (SVP), based in Paris, France. Over her career, she gained executive experience in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Americas.

In her new role at AtkinsRéalis, Healy will advance engineering services spanning infrastructure, transportation and clean energy. She will report to president and CEO Ian L. Edwards and is a member of the firm’s executive committee.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to welcome Christine to this new leadership role,” says. “With her wealth of experience and exposure to diverse regions throughout her career, she brings a distinctive global perspective and background that will enrich our strategic approach. I look forward to working with her to serve our clients in the AMEA region.”