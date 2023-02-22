Canadian Consulting Engineer

Brown and Caldwell promotes leader for Western Canada

He joined the firm 15 years ago.

David Bergdolt

Photo courtesy Brown and Caldwell.

Environmental engineering and construction services firm Brown and Caldwell has promoted vice-president (VP) Dave Bergdolt to Western Canada area leader, effective immediately.

Bergdolt has 30 years’ water and wastewater infrastructure and treatment experience. After studying civil engineering and beginning his career with Wade Trim, he joined Brown and Caldwell 15 years ago and has led its projects—including wastewater facility expansions and upgrades, water quality improvements and sewer system rehabilitations—from conceptual planning through construction and launch.

In his new role, Bergdolt will help clients across Western Canada overcome environmental and water-related challenges, with responsibility for managing operations, hiring new talent, driving new client growth and expanding the firm’s regional presence. He will also advocate for First Nations engagement on projects to provide contracting and economic development opportunities.

“Dave’s leadership, experience and client-centric focus will be key to the continued growth of our Canada business,” says Steve Anderson, senior VP (SVP). “His deep knowledge will be an asset to our clients.”

