Brian Moelich joins AECOM as Strategy+ lead for Canada

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Brian Moelich lead of its Strategy+ practice for the Canada region.

Moelich worked with information technology (IT) firms Infosys, Citrix and Cisco before founding Arrisio, a Toronto-based boutique firm focused on business consulting, in 2017. In his new role with Strategy+, a design-led group within AECOM, he will provide advisory and management consulting services to support clients in the development and execution of their own business strategies.

“I’m excited to join AECOM,” says Moelich. “Strategy+ has already made significant impacts on projects across Canada and I’m looking forward to expanding this reach, strengthening the practice and growing the value we bring to clients.”

“We’re incredibly pleased to have Brian join our team,” says Walter Gaudet, senior vice-president (SVP) and Building + Places practice lead for AECOM in Canada. “Our local clients will benefit from his broad expertise in planning and delivering performance-driven enterprise solutions.”