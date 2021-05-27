BrainBox AI appoints Nicolas Bossé as chief energy transition officer

Montreal-based BrainBox AI has appointed Nicolas Bossé to the role of chief energy transition officer.

In a May 26 news release, BrainBox AI officials said that Bossé “brings with him over two decades of experience in the energy sector and will spearhead [our] expansion in the fast-changing global energy markets.”

Bossé’s previous experience includes working at Brookfield Renewable and Hydro-Québec, developing expertise in the global energy market, regulatory frameworks, and the Canadian renewable energy sector.

Founded in 2019, BrainBox AI develops HVAC systems for commercial buildings that combine deep learning, cloud-based computing and algorithms to autonomously-control the environment.