BPA and TMP form strategic partnership

Consulting engineering firms Bouthillette Parizeau (BPA), based in Montreal, and The Mitchell Partnership (TMP), based in Toronto, are entering a new strategic partnership.

The transaction combines TMP’s specialization in mechanical engineering with BPA’s expertise in mechanical, electrical and structural engineering and energy modelling. Through this collaboration, BPA seeks to establish a greater presence as a building engineering firm in the Toronto market.

“Joining forces with TMP strengthens our foothold in the commercial, multi-use and office building sectors,” says BPA’s CEO, Dominic Latour.

“As a unified firm, we can bolster our capacity to pursue larger-scale projects and enhance our responsiveness to clients across multiple cities, including national accounts and public-private partnership (P3) projects,” says TMP partner Tony Dingman. “As a collective, we become more competitive.”

Advertisement

All of TMP’s leaders and employees will reportedly continue to play integral roles in the combined business. Details of the transaction are confidential.

“With the complementarity of our services and aligned vision, we are very excited about our future,” says Patrick St‑Onge, executive vice-president (EVP) at BPA.