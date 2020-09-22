BP awards global services contract to SNC-Lavalin

Multinational oil and gas company BP has awarded a global framework contract to SNC-Lavalin for multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy services to support its production and operations (P&O) business group.

Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin will provide both general engineering and specialized technical development to help BP maximize the value of its operational assets, reduce carbon emissions and maintain safety, efficiency and reliability.

“During the last 40 years, we have provided project and operational support to maintain BP’s assets to the highest standards of safety and we look forward to continue to build on this relationship,” says Craig Muir, SNC-Lavalin president for resources. “This framework agreement is in line with our new strategy that focuses on the transformation of our business to a purely services offering. It also shows the pragmatic steps being taken by the energy industry, as major companies transition to reduce carbon emissions.”