Bowfin Environmental Consulting joins CIMA+

Bowfin Environmental Consulting, based in Cornwall, Ont., is now part of CIMA+.

Founded in 2002, Bowfin specializes in projects for both terrestrial and aquatic environments. Its work has included hydroelectric, wind, solar, oil, gas, aggregate and land development, water and wastewater treatment facilities, roads and bridges in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

“Bowfin and staff from CIMA+ have partnered on many projects over the years, so we will be working with familiar faces,” says Michelle Lavictoire, principal at Bowfin. “This level of comfort will ensure a seamless transition for our clients and our team. We see this as a natural step in our corporate growth.”

As Lavictoire and her team join CIMA+, they will continue to offer the same services from their Cornwall office and cater to their existing clients. The Bowfin brand will continue to exist as a separate entity, offering boat electrofishing services.