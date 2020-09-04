Binnie promotes development/infrastructure VP and COO

Consulting engineering firm R.F. Binnie & Associates (‘Binnie’) recently promoted Russell Warren, P.Eng., to vice-president (VP) of development and infrastructure . He succeeds Tom Rabey, AScT, PMP, who has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO).

Warren will lead Binnie’s strategic planning initiatives and service delivery in the areas of land development, municipal engineering and landscape architecture. He joined the firm in 2014, served as a division manager and became a shareholder in 2016.

Rabey joined the firm in 2001 as a senior project manager. He was elected to its board of directors in 2015.

Both Warren and Rabey studied civil engineering at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). Warren continued at Camosun College and the University of British Columbia (UBC), while Rabey was PMP-certified after studying with the University of Victoria.

Employee-owned Binnie provides engineering, project management, geomatics and landscape architecture services in British Columbia and Alberta.