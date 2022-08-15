Binnie hires transportation engineer as traffic division manager

Martin Fyfe, based in Vancouver, has joined consulting engineering firm Binnie as the division manager for its traffic services team.

Fyfe earned a master’s degree in applied science in transportation engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC), was registered as a professional licensee in engineering with Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) and is a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE).

He has worked for Environment and Climate Change Canada as a research analyst, British Columbia’s Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) as senior manager of contracts and concessions and British Columbia Infrastructure Benefits (BCIB) as director of workforce operations and executive director of major projects and contracts support.

Fyfe joins Binnie with experience in provincial traffic programs, intelligent transportation system (ITS) projects, asset management, road and bridge operations and maintenance (O&M), procurement and contract management. His portfolio has included the Port Mann/Highway 1 Improvement Project, George Massey Tunnel Replacement Project, Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project, Broadway Subway Project and Kicking Horse Canyon Project – Phase 4.