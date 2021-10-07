Ben Hunter joins LEA Group

Ben Hunter, P.Eng., recently joined LEA Group as vice-president (VP) of business development and transit lead for its Canadian operations, based in Markham, Ont.

Hunter studied structural engineering at Ontario’s University of Waterloo and has nearly 20 years’ experience in civil engineering consulting, including the development of strategic teams and the preparation of bids for major transit and transportation contracts. He spent most of the past four years at Wood, rising from associate to VP of transportation.

In his new role, he leads LEA’s multi-sector business development activities across the country and oversees transit projects throughout their life cycles.

“Through its 68-year history in Canada, LEA has established a reputation as a trusted partner, known for providing technical excellence across a suite of services,” says Hunter. “I look forward to working with the team to expand our services and geographic reach and supporting our clients and partners in achieving their infrastructure goals.”