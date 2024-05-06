BBA updates leadership of national project management office

Consulting engineering firm BBA recently appointed Pierre Godard vice-president (VP) of its national project management office (PMO) and, to support him, Denis Rivard as strategic advisor.

Godard’s experience in the construction industry includes several years working as a contractor. Most recently, serving as BBA’s regional director of operations for Abitibi-Temiscamingue for more than five years, he managed a variety of multidisciplinary projects.

In his new role, which involves providing comprehensive project support to clients, Godard succeeds Navin Gangadin, executive VP (EVP) for Central Canada operations. With more than 50 employees, BBA’s PMO supports large-scale projects across the country with services from engineering to construction.

Rivard is a consultant with a background in mechanical engineering. His extensive career has included stints with Bechtel, SNC-Lavalin (now AtkinsRéalis), Worley, WSP, Ausenco and CDPQ Infra. In his PMO role, he will work with stakeholders to tailor a standardized framework for BBA’s large-scale projects.