BBA promotes new president/CEO

Consulting engineering firm BBA’s board of directors recently appointed Jérôme Pelletier president and CEO, effective Sept. 15.

Pelletier studied electrical engineering at the University of Montreal (Polytechnique) and trained with Hydro-Quebec before joining BBA as an engineer and project manager in 2001 and going on to complete his MBA with the University of Sherbrooke. He has served BBA in management positions since 2014, including executive director of business development and marketing.

In addition, Pelletier has been a board member of ACEC-Canada since 2018 and board chair for l’Association de l’industrie électrique du Québec (AIEQ) since 2019. BBA’s board agrees his understanding of the industry and business acumen will be key assets in ensuring the firm’s continued growth.

“We’re excited to benefit from Jérôme’s leadership as we continue our mission to develop safe, reliable and sustainable solutions,” states board chair Mathieu Riedl. “On behalf of the board, I express our gratitude to outgoing president André Allaire. We’re proud of the work he and his team have accomplished over the last eight years.”