BBA hires director for Toronto

Consulting engineering firm BBA has appointed Benjamin Rankin director for its Toronto office. He succeeds Gustavo Marjovsky, who served on an interim basis over the last few months.

After graduating in mechanical engineering from Western University, Rankin worked for nearly 17 years at SNC-Lavalin on domestic and international mining, metallurgical and industrial projects, including mineral processing, nickel, cobalt and copper smelting and refining plants. Over his career at the firm, he rose from engineer-in-training (EIT) to, most recently, senior director of operations for mining and metallurgy.

In his new role with BBA, his mandate will involve continuing to build the firm’s Toronto team, develop its operations spanning Ontario and increase its presence in key target markets.