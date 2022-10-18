BBA appoints VP of mining and metals

BBA recently promoted Isabelle Leblanc to vice-president (VP) of the mining and metals market.

Leblanc is a Montreal-based mining engineer who worked for ArcelorMittal and Mine Troilus before joining BBA in 2007 as a junior engineer. She most recently served as the firm’s mining and geology department manager, from 2017 to 2022.

“Isabelle has been very instrumental in positioning BBA as a firm of choice in the mining sector,” says chief growth and development officer François Chapados, “through her high level of technical expertise and her active involvement in developing the next generation.”

In her new role, Leblanc will design and implement business strategies to support clients, geographic diversification and a range of services to adapt to the new realities of the changing industry. More specifically, she will identify the most promising mining study projects upstream, which could lead to other strategic design and commissioning projects for the firm.

Leblanc will also be responsible for identifying services and expertise the firm needs to develop to better serve clients and support expansion in the U.S. and Chile.