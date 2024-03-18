BBA appoints director for Val-d’Or office

Consulting engineering firm BBA has hired Gabrielle Rivest, ing., as its office director for Val-d’Or, in Quebec’s Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. She succeeds Pierre Godard.

Rivest earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke before working at Stavibel as a junior engineer, IAMGOLD as a mechanical engineer, Resolute Forest Products as a senior mechanical engineer and Interfor as manager of capital projects. She has led multidisciplinary teams and gained knowledge of the region’s industrial landscape.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gabrielle,” says Godard, who is now BBA’s regional operations director for Abitibi-Témiscamingue. “Her arrival marks a renewal for BBA in this region, reaffirming our commitment to structured growth.”

BBA opened its Val-d’Or office nearly six years ago to provide local client support. Today, more than 50 employees work at the Val-d’Or and Rouyn-Noranda offices.