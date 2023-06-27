Canadian Consulting Engineer

By CCE   

BBA appoints director for hydropower and water management

Robin Wentzel

Graphic courtesy BBA.

BBA recently hired Robin Wentzel as the new director for its hydropower and water management business. His appointment took effect in April and he will be based in Calgary.

Wentzel earned a masters of science degree in environmental management, as well as an MBA, and has an established track record in the strategic development of renewable energy and clean technologies, supporting clients through all stages of project development. He has worked for ATCO Power, Access Renewable Energy and Water Power Group (WPG).

“We’re pleased to welcome Robin to our team and are confident in his ability to unite BBA’s hydropower expertise while expanding our presence in Canada and abroad,” says François Vitez, vice-president (VP) for the power and renewables market. “He’ll be helping us gain an advantage in developing, refurbishing and optimizing energy infrastructure, as well as in advancing pumped-hydro storage.”

Wentzel will also focus on water management services for clients trying to cope with climate change and extreme weather, like droughts and floods.

