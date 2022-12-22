BBA appoints chief people and sustainability officer

BBA has appointed Renée-Claude Turgeon chief people and sustainability officer. She will be supported by Julia Gartley, who joins her team as vice-president (VP) of health, safety and sustainability.

Turgeon has more than 20 years’ experience in human resources (HR). She joined BBA in 2018 as executive director of HR and went on to develop successful strategies for recruitment, on-boarding, performance management, talent development and competitive total rewards. She is part of the firm’s executive committee, along with chief operating officer (COO) Martin Milot, chief financial officer (CFO) Vincent Massé and chief growth and development officer (CGDO) François Chapados.

In her new role, Turgeon will be responsible for managing BBA’s knowledge, corporate culture, talent, health, safety and strategy for sustainable development. She will implement its environmental, social and governance (ESG) plan and establish partnerships with Indigenous communities across Canada.

Gartley, meanwhile, is an engineer who has led the mineral processing team at BBA’s Vancouver office and sits on the firm’s board of directors. In her new role, she joins the expanded executive committee.