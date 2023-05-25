BBA acquires METSCO Energy Solutions

The firm seeks to expand its presence in Central and Western Canada.

BBA has acquired METSCO Energy Solutions, a firm in Concord, Ont. that provides engineering, asset management, auditing, field testing and strategic consulting for the power sector.

The acquisition provides a second Toronto-area office for BBA, including a high-voltage lab, which will be led by former METSCO chief operating officer (COO) Babak Jamali. By adding a team of 60-plus experts, BBA seeks to expand its presence in Central and Western Canada and enhance its electrical power service offerings.

“We’re excited to be strengthening our position as an electrical engineering leader in Canada,” says Jérôme Pelletier, BBA’s president and CEO. “We and METSCO share a common vision of sustainability. This acquisition will enable us to better support our clients by offering innovative and practical solutions for their energy transition.”

“Given how quickly the power sector is changing in Canada and around the world, there could be no better time to join the BBA team,” says METSCO’s CEO, Thor Hjartarson . “We’re sure this strategic alliance will allow us to do great things together.”