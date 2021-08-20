Canadian Consulting Engineer

BBA acquires Flow Partners

The deal provides BBA's first entry point for the Latin American market.

August 20, 2021  By CCE



Flow Partners and BBA

Image courtesy BBA.

BBA, based in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., has acquired Flow Partners, a Canadian consulting firm that specializes in ‘industrial business transformation.’

With the deal, BBA adds expertise in integrating ‘circular economy’ and ‘lean management’ principles as applied to the mining and metals industry. Founded in 2011 by Laura Mottola, P.Eng., Montreal-based Flow Partners works with independent consultants across North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia to support industrial clients, particularly in natural resources sectors.

Mottola has served as president and CEO of Flow Partners and is now a partner and director of digital transformation for BBA.

The acquisition also adds a new office in Santiago, Chile, to BBA’s network of 14 locations across Canada, providing its first point of entry into the Latin American market.

