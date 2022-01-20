BBA acquires Austin Engineering

Consulting engineering firm BBA has acquired Austin Engineering, which specializes in dam safety, hydrotechnical, structural and geotechnical services, in Trail, B.C.

Austin Engineering’s team members—pictured with BBA chief operating officer (COO) Martin Milot and Western Canadian operations executive director Christophe Desage—officially joined the larger firm this month. The deal is intended to help BBA continue to grow and solidify its position in the hydroelectric market.

“Austin Engineering has an excellent reputation with clients in the energy and natural resources sectors in Western Canada,” says BBA president and CEO Jérôme Pelletier. “Its corporate culture also closely resembles that of BBA, with a strong emphasis on field presence.”

The office in Trail is strategically located near industrial companies. Jenn Wilson, formerly department manager at Austin Engineering, will now serve as the office’s director.