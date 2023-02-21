Barr relocates Calgary office

Barr Engineering and Environmental Science Canada has relocated its Calgary office to a new downtown space to better support local staff and clients’ needs.

The consulting engineering firm, with offices in Ontario, Saskatchewan and elsewhere across North America, has had a presence in Calgary since 2010. The office originally opened to serve clients in oil sands and tailings management. Today, it provides integrated consulting services to clients across mining, power, fuels, manufacturing and the public sector.

“Our new office will support a flexible, inviting work environment that fosters collaboration and productivity,” says Blaine Renkas, a Barr vice-president (VP) and senior environmental consultant. “We’re excited about the future for Barr in Canada.”

The new Calgary office address is 1000 7th Avenue SW, Suite 450.