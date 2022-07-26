Avia NG announces incoming CEO

The consulting engineering firm works on airport projects across Canada and the Caribbean.

Avia NG, a Canadian consulting engineering firm that specializes in airport projects, has appointed Gene Cabral CEO. He will take on the new role effective Sept. 19.

Cabral has 30 years’ experience in senior leadership in aviation, including roles with Air Canada, Canada 3000, Air Transat and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA). He is currently executive vice-president (EVP) of PortsToronto, which owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (BBTCA), where he has served as lead and accountable executive since 2011. He also chairs the small airport caucus for the Canadian Airports Council (CAC) and recently completed an executive MBA program.

In his new role, Cabral will lead Avia NG’s senior management team in exploring new goals for post-pandemic airport investments across Canada and the Caribbean, with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.

“I look forward to joining the team,” he says. “I am thrilled to be joining an organization that has quickly become a leader in the field of airport design and planning in Canada.”

Founded in 2018, Avia NG has more than 50 employees operating from four offices across Canada.