Autodesk and Aurigo to combine software for buildings and infrastructure

Construction management software developer Autodesk is acquiring a minority stake in and forming a strategic alliance with Aurigo Software, with plans to integrate their products.

By combining Aurigo’s MasterWorks capital planning and project management technology—which addresses roads, bridges, airports and water facilities—with Autodesk’s Construction Cloud portfolio, the two companies aim to develop a single, end-to-end platform for designing, planning, building and operating infrastructure, covering the entire construction project life cycle.

“The present climate of uncertainty further increases the need for cloud-based software to plan, construct and maintain infrastructure assets that are considered essential,” says Aurigo founder and CEO Balaji Sreenivasan. “Autodesk and Aurigo have very synergistic products.”

“We share the same confidence in the resiliency of the construction industry and optimism for a full recovery,” says Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk’s president and CEO. “When the industry gets back to building again, developers will have an integrated platform in their toolboxes.”

While Autodesk is the better-known of the two brands, more than 40,000 projects currently use Aurigo’s software across North America. Canadian customers include Ontario’s ministry of transportation.