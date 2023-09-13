The Master Group now distributing for Johnson Controls in Western Canada

The Master Group, said to be one of Canada’s largest independent HVAC-R industrial distributors and service providers, has announced a distribution agreement with building technology and software developer Johnson Controls. Through this new agreement, The Master Group will retain representation rights of Johnson Controls applied product line representation in Canada’s Western region, expanding on its distribution to the Central, Eastern and Maritimes region. Johnson Controls will maintain its service and construction division in all provinces.

“In the applied sector, partnering with Johnson Controls has been an integral part of our Business Solutions success in the Central, Eastern and Maritimes regions, allowing us to consistently deliver exceptional value and a compelling offering,” said John Kaul, president of The Master Group. “We will continue to invest in this key relationship, and I have full confidence that both companies and our customers in Western Canada will garner significant benefits.”

As of Oct. 1, 2023, Johnson Controls applied product line will be distributed by The Master Group through five sales offices, across all western provinces. The Master Groups currently serves commercial customers with a network of 19 branches in Western Canada.

In a Sept. 13 news release, officials with The Master Group said the arrangement gives the company “a complete commercial and industrial service offering in Western Canada with products in all HVAC-R segments.”