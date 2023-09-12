Aercoustics Engineering expands to Vancouver

Mississauga, Ont.-based acoustical consulting and engineering firm Aercoustics Engineering Ltd. is opening a new office in Vancouver to service what it calls a “growing list of clients on the West Coast.”

Aercoustics, which celebrates its 50th year in business next year, has already been involved with major projects in B.C. including the Queen Elizabeth Theatre renovations, Wood Innovation and Design Centre, BMO Theatre Centre, and The Stack at 1133 Melville.

“We have been fortunate to work on interesting and challenging projects in the B.C. market and, as the requests increase, we felt it was the right time to establish a presence in Vancouver,” said Payam Ashtiani, Partner, Aercoustics Engineering. “Like the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver has no shortage of building happening and we want to make sure we can support our clients and new business opportunities across the country.”

Ashtiani will relocate to open the Vancouver office and will be involved with work that’s already under way with the Fraser Health Authority. He will also support development projects at the Royal BC Museum and St. Paul’s Hospital in progress.

“We are looking forward to providing our clients the same level of service in Vancouver, with a focus on growth,” he said. “Fortunately, we already have established relationships on the West Coast but we will be looking to expand our pipeline. We will also connect with local universities so we can get to know the market and work to foster future talent.”