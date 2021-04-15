Austin Engineering hires two new recruits

Civil, structural, geotechnical and environmental engineering firm Austin Engineering, headquartered in Trail, B.C., has hired two new Engineers in Training (EITs) effective this month.

Amit Tiwari, who will rejoin Austin Engineering as the team’s Structural EIT, recently completed a student co-op program with the firm while completing his Masters in Engineering at the University of British Columbia. During the program, he gained experience in a variety of structural areas, having worked on several key projects for Fortis BC, BC Hydro, Teck, the City of Cranbrook and KC Recycling, as well as the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir (SR1) Project for the Government of Alberta.

And Tanner Shapton will be the company’s new Civil EIT, where he will specialize in inspections, analysis, reports, research, designing and drafting on the civil/structural projects across Austin Engineering’s four disciplines – Geotechnical, Structural, Hydrotechnical and Dam Safety.

“We have an excellent team of individuals in this business and it’s really what differentiates us and helps drive us forward. The awards we have received over the years are thanks to the amazing teamwork that is core to all of our client work,” said Jenn Wilson, Managing Partner at Austin Engineering.