Associated Engineering appoints next GM for Alberta North

Associated Engineering (AE) has appointed Chad Maki, P.Eng., general manager (GM) for its Alberta North operations. Effective July 1, he will succeed current GM and vice-president (VP) Helder Afonso, who will retire on June 30.

Maki first worked for AE as a summer student in Saskatoon in 1999 and 2000. After graduating from the University of Saskatchewan, he joined the firm’s Edmonton office as a civil engineer in 2001.

Over the years, Maki has taken on roles of increasing responsibility, from design engineer to project manager, group manager and, most recently, infrastructure division manager. He has led large and complex infrastructure projects in Northern Alberta, including the Aspen Regional Water Services Commission’s system, which services communities in the Athabasca region.

”Chad is an inspiring leader who promotes staff development and supports their success,” Afonso says. “His strong business development skills, acumen and vision have contributed to the company’s success.”

Afonso and Maki will collaborate with the rest of the Alberta North management team over the next few months on the leadership transition and to address succession in the Edmonton infrastructure division.