Ashraf Azeem promoted to senior associate at McCallumSather

Hamilton-based mechanical engineering and sustainable building design firm McCallumSather has promoted design lead Ashraf Azeem to senior associate.

Azeem has 25 years’ experience in design and project management, with an international portfolio of award-winning work on institutional and residential buildings. He first joined McCallumSather in 2018 as a senior designer and worked on projects for Brock University, Endress+Hauser, Connolly, Pier 8 and 292 MacNab Street. This promotion brings him into the firm’s leadership team.

“Ashraf’s vision of design as imagination, steady and thoughtful approach and ability to mentor young designers are why we are excited to see him join our senior leadership team,” says Drew Hauser, director of design and business development.