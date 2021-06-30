ASHRAE recognizes Canadian members for contributions

ASHRAE recognized the outstanding achievements and contributions of its members around the world during its 2021 virtual annual conference, which ran from June 28 to 30.

The following are the Canadian winners of the society’s latest round of awards, spanning the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC+R) industry:

William J. Collins, Jr. RP Award

Nathan D. Cook, P.Eng., an associate with Dillon Consulting in Windsor, Ont., received the William J. Collins Jr. RP Award. This award, named in honour of an ASHRAE presidential member, recognizes a chapter research promotion (RP) chair who excels in raising funds for ASHRAE’s campaign.

ASHRAE Technical Paper Award

Michael Roth, P.Eng., a director with Klimaat Consulting & Innovation in Guelph, Ont., and former project director with RWDI, received one of the conference’s technical paper awards for authoring ‘The Use of Reanalysis in ASHRAE Applications (RP-1745).’

Willis H. Carrier Award

Justin David Berquist, P.Eng., an assistant research officer in HVAC and energy simulation with the Ottawa-based National Research Council Canada (NRC), received the Willis H. Carrier Award, which is given to a member 32 years of age or younger for presenting an outstanding paper at an ASHRAE conference. This award recognizes ‘Feasibility of Low-Cost C0 2 Sensors for Demand-Controlled Ventilation-Part 1. Laboratory Testing.’

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, ASHRAE is planning its upcoming winter conference as a ‘hybrid experience,’ offering both virtual and in-person options for attendees, including an in-person conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.