Canadian Consulting Engineer

ASHRAE recognizes Canadian members for contributions

The society's virtual conference ran from June 28 to 30.

June 30, 2021  By CCE



ASHRAE achievements June 2021

Left to right: Nathan D. Cook, P.Eng. (LinkedIn photo), and Justin David Berquist, P.Eng. (photo courtesy NRC).

ASHRAE recognized the outstanding achievements and contributions of its members around the world during its 2021 virtual annual conference, which ran from June 28 to 30.

The following are the Canadian winners of the society’s latest round of awards, spanning the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC+R) industry:

 

William J. Collins, Jr. RP Award

Advertisment

Nathan D. Cook, P.Eng., an associate with Dillon Consulting in Windsor, Ont., received the William J. Collins Jr. RP Award. This award, named in honour of an ASHRAE presidential member, recognizes a chapter research promotion (RP) chair who excels in raising funds for ASHRAE’s campaign.

 

ASHRAE Technical Paper Award

Michael Roth, P.Eng., a director with Klimaat Consulting & Innovation in Guelph, Ont., and former project director with RWDI, received one of the conference’s technical paper awards for authoring ‘The Use of Reanalysis in ASHRAE Applications (RP-1745).’

 

Willis H. Carrier Award

Justin David Berquist, P.Eng., an assistant research officer in HVAC and energy simulation with the Ottawa-based National Research Council Canada (NRC), received the Willis H. Carrier Award, which is given to a member 32 years of age or younger for presenting an outstanding paper at an ASHRAE conference. This award recognizes ‘Feasibility of Low-Cost C02 Sensors for Demand-Controlled Ventilation-Part 1. Laboratory Testing.’

 

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, ASHRAE is planning its upcoming winter conference as a ‘hybrid experience,’ offering both virtual and in-person options for attendees, including an in-person conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.

Categories

Companies & People
Engineering

Related tags

air conditioning
ASHRAE
CO2
Dillon Consulting
heating
HVAC
Klimaat Consulting & Innovation
National Research Council
NRC
refrigeration
RWDI
sensors
ventilation
Print this page

Related Stories
ASHRAE recognizes Canadian members’ achievements
ASHRAE recognizes members and achievements at winter conference
Canadian engineers among award winners at ASHRAE Winter Conference
Canadian universities receive ASHRAE grants for undergrad engineering projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*