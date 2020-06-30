ASHRAE recognizes Canadian members’ achievements

During its current virtual conference, ASHRAE has announced which members it is recognizing this year for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the organization and the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC+R) industry, including several Canadians.

The Dan Mills Chapter Programs Award goes to Beatriz Salazar, electrical designer for Smith + Andersen, in recognition of her program endeavours for ASHRAE’s Toronto chapter.

A Distinguished Service Award goes to Nicolas Lemire, P.Eng., president and CEO of Montreal-based Pageau Morel & Associates and a fellow member of ASHRAE. This award recognizes his service in giving freely of his time and skills toward the organization’s activities.

Lemire also receives an Exceptional Service Award, as does Tim J. McGinn, P.Eng., retired from Calgary-based Dialog. This award recognizes Distinguished Service Award recipients who have continued to serve the organization faithfully and with exemplary effort.

Finally, the Distinguished 50-Year Member Award goes to both John B. Bisset, P.Eng., founder of Chorley + Bisset in London, Ont., and Frantisek ‘Frank’ Vaculik, who was president of F. Vaculik Engineering in Nepean, Ont. This award is given to individuals who have been ASHRAE members for at least 50 years and are fellows, past presidents and/or Distinguished Service Award recipients or have otherwise performed outstanding service to ASHRAE or its predecessor societies.

The awards are scheduled to be presented in January at the 2021 ASHRAE Winter Conference in Chicago, Ill.