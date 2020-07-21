ASHRAE honours Uponor’s Devin Abellon for radiant heating and cooling education

Devin Abellon, P.E., recently received ASHRAE‘s George B. Hightower Technical Achievement Award for the 2019/2020 year. The award recognizes excellence in volunteering, leadership and service to the organization’s technical committees and research groups.

Abellon was cited for his contributions to ASHRAE’s radiant heating and cooling technical committee (TC) 6.5, for which he served as programs subcommittee chair for the past four years. In 2019, he chaired the corresponding educational program track at ASHRAE’s annual conference. He has also served as TC 6.5 handbook chair, developing a plan to publish consolidated information on radiant heating and cooling.

“I am honoured to be receiving the Hightower award,” says Abellon, business development manager for engineering services at Uponor North America, which sells products for radiant heating and cooling, among other applications. “It is a testament to the hard work of all the dedicated members of TC 6.5, as well as Uponor’s continued support of ASHRAE and its efforts to improve the built environment.”

Abellon has more than 25 years’ experience in the HVAC and plumbing industries, with a focus on high-performance, sustainable building design and construction.