ASHRAE and SCC collaborate for sustainable built environments

ASHRAE and the Smart Cities Council (SCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalizing their relationship and outlining their shared commitment toward the advancement of a more sustainable built environment.

Darryl K. Boyce, P.Eng., president of ASHRAE (pictured, left), signed the MoU on Nov. 5 with Jason Nelson, executive director of SCC (right), in Washington, D.C. The agreement defines the parameters of the two organizations’ collaboration, including general advocacy, joint conferences and meetings, education and professional development, technical activities co-ordination and research.

“We are excited to leverage this collaboration to better support industry professionals with tools, resources, training and education to accelerate optimal performance and sustainability in the built environment,” says Boyce.

“It no longer makes economic sense to invest in infrastructure without technology,” adds Nelson. “We hope our collaboration will bring attention to the opportunity to build more sustainable, resilient cities.”