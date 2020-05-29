Arup promotes Canadian associates

The Americas region board for Arup has announced the promotions of its newest associate principals and associates. They include 10 associates working with the consulting engineering firm’s Canadian offices, in Toronto and Montreal, as follow (in alphabetical order by surname).

John Ferraro, CPA, is a finance manager at the Toronto office, providing accounting, budgeting, auditing and data analysis services for projects throughout Canada and for Arup’s internal clients.

Mauritz Kruger, also based in Toronto, applies digital technology to help organizations manage project requirements, identify gaps and use interface management to minimize risks

Omar Moussa is based in Montreal and is responsible for planning, designing and managing infrastructure projects, with a focus on bridges. He is taking a leading role in a global initiative for digital bridge asset management.

Toronto-based Rahul Nanda uses project controls and commercial management strategies to track the performance of, mitigate risks for and efficiently deliver monumental buildings, airports and railways.

Monika Nandy is Arup’s Toronto-based human resources (HR) business partner. Her areas of focus include succession planning, leadership development, training, talent acquisition and legislative compliance.

Laurent Ngoc is a Montreal-based multidisciplinary project manager and strategic advisor with a background in architecture, façade design and management consulting.

Toronto-based Paul Paquet, P.Eng., provides structural expertise for buildings. He has contributed to such projects as the Billy Bishop Airport Pedestrian Tunnel, York University TTC Station and Bergeron Centre for Engineering Excellence.

Aydin Pisirici, P.Eng., is also a Toronto-based structural engineer. He uses building information modelling (BIM) and three-dimensional (3-D) tools for project co-ordination and delivery purposes.

Benjamin Potau, P.Eng., is a Montreal-based civil engineer with experience in major infrastructure projects and consulting engineering, including independent certifier and expert advisor roles.

Finally, Peter Preston, P.Eng, is a Toronto-based civil engineer who has held leading technical and engineer-of-record roles in the design and delivery of major site development and infrastructure projects.