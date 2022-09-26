Arup launches scholarship for Indigenous students

Arup’s Canadian offices have launched a new scholarship through Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity. This initiative will support Indigenous students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and related programs.

“This scholarship not only represents a significant new opportunity for First Nations, Inuit and Métis students who want to pursue STEM careers, but also is a tangible sign of reconciliation in action,” says Mike DeGagné, president and CEO of Indspire, which invests in education through financial awards, resources and role models. “We look forward to walking this productive path together with Arup.”

Arup’s $25,000 donation will fund a minimum of five bursaries over a five-year span. As part of a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) set to be released later this fall, the firm’s Canadian business will use the scholarship to foster relationships with recipients, also providing mentorships and internships.

“By committing to this scholarship with Indspire, Arup acknowledges access to education for Indigenous students is a systemic challenge,” says Sean Meadows, principal and Americas North leader. “We look forward to providing internship and learning opportunities.”

Eligible programs include post-secondary studies at accredited universities, colleges and institutes up to the graduate/PhD level program, for the pursuit of a certificate, diploma or degree. Annual bursaries of $3,000 to $5,000 per student may be matched by the federal government.

Recipients will be selected based on financial need, academic merit and performance and evidence of involvement and contribution to First Nations, Inuit or Métis communities. In 2021 and 2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to students across Canada.