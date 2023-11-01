Canadian Consulting Engineer

Arup expands Canadian operations with new Calgary office

November 1, 2023
By CCE

Arup crew at Calgary Cancer Centre

Photo courtesy Arup.

Consulting engineering firm Arup, which has offices in Toronto and Montreal, has expanded its Canadian operations with a newly opened location in Calgary.

Simon Stephenson, principal, will lead the new regional office as it supports a range of projects across Alberta, with a particular focus on renewable energy, health-care and downtown revitalization projects, which are all seeing significant growth and investment.

Arup’s portfolio of work in Calgary includes the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre (on-site crew pictured)—for which the firm recently won an Award of Excellence in the project management category of the 2023 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards—and, more recently, an agreement with the municipal government to conduct a planning study for an airport rail link.

