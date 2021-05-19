Canadian Consulting Engineer

Arup associate promotions in Canada

The firm has named a series of new associates at its Montreal and Toronto offices.

May 19, 2021   Peter Saunders



Arup has named a series of new associates in Canada.

At the firm’s Montreal office, Remi Drouot, civil engineering and planning; Charles Ormsby, civil engineering; and Helene Tischer, structural engineering.

And at the company’s Toronto office, Keatan Howard, BIM design leader for Arup’s buildings group in Canada; Aarshabh Misra, aviation planning; Anthony Seddon, quality assurance and risk management; Heather Stewart, geotechnical and tunnel engineering; Edmund (Siu) Wong, energy and sustainability consulting; and Yen Wu, bridge and civil structures.

Arup is a British multinational professional services firm headquartered in London which provides engineering, architecture, design, planning, project management, and consulting services.

