Arup associate promotions in Canada

Arup has named a series of new associates in Canada.

At the firm’s Montreal office, Remi Drouot, civil engineering and planning; Charles Ormsby, civil engineering; and Helene Tischer, structural engineering.

And at the company’s Toronto office, Keatan Howard, BIM design leader for Arup’s buildings group in Canada; Aarshabh Misra, aviation planning; Anthony Seddon, quality assurance and risk management; Heather Stewart, geotechnical and tunnel engineering; Edmund (Siu) Wong, energy and sustainability consulting; and Yen Wu, bridge and civil structures.

Arup is a British multinational professional services firm headquartered in London which provides engineering, architecture, design, planning, project management, and consulting services.