Arup appoints Melissa Burton to lead consulting practice for Canada

Arup has appointed four new principals across the Americas region, including one in Canada.

Melissa Burton, CEng, leads the firm’s consulting practice for Canada. She recently moved to Toronto after spending five years with the company in London, England, and two in New York, N.Y., leading advanced technology and research teams. In her new role, she will bring together teams of engineers and consultants to work with clients.

Burton has specialized in wind-related engineering and sits on the board of directors for the Applied Technology Council (ATC) and the board of trustees for the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation (BWAF), two non-profit organizations that aim to have a positive effect on the built environment.

The other new principals are: