Arup appoints health-care business leader for Canada

Jean-Marie Aubé has joined consulting engineering firm Arup as health-care business leader for Canada. He is based in Montreal.

Aubé has more than 40 years’ experience in mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering and project management, specializing in institutional projects. After studying mechanical engineering at Polytechnique Montréal, he was a partner at Aubé-Gareau Engineers & Consultants for 25 years, leading development and operations. Eventually, he integrated his firm into WSP, serving as director of major projects for 10 years.

Now, Aubé joins Arup from GHD, where he was technical director of the Eastern Canada engineering design centre. In his new role, he will focus on expanding a local team and developing new business opportunities in the health-care sector across Canada. Arup is known for its work on Calgary’s new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre, which won an Award of Excellence in the 2023 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience to harness innovative technologies and working with clients to create agile health-care infrastructure, ready for the future,” he says.