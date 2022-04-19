Arup announces new leadership for Americas

Consulting engineering firm Arup has established a new regional leadership team for the Americas with the appointment of Fiona Cousins as chair and Nigel Nicholls as chief operating officer (COO).

Cousins (pictured above) is a mechanical engineer who joined Arup in 1985, has led the firm’s building engineering and digital strategies and most recently headed its sustainability and climate services teams for the Americas. She is particularly well-known as a sustainability and resilience consultant.

Nicholls (below), also a mechanical engineer, joined the firm in 1989, moved from the U.K. to the U.S. 20 years ago and has spent the last 10 years as managing director of the firm’s largest Americas region office, in New York, N.Y.

Other members of the Americas regional leadership team include Sean Meadows (Canada, with offices in Toronto and Montreal), Federico Torres Jimenez (South, with offices in Houston and Dallas, Texas, and Bogotá, Colombia), Brian Swett (East, with offices in New York, Edison, N.J., Boston, Mass., Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Ill.) and Scott Russell (West, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, Calif., and Seattle, Wash.).

Arup has also named eight new leaders for priority businesses and services: Bill Scrantom (property, science, industry, technology and social infrastructure, including health care), Jenny Buckley (aviation, highways and rail), Brian Raine (energy, water and resources), Tim Treharne (advisory services), Chris Pollock (technical services), Gideon D’Arcangelo (digital services), Paul Moore (cities, planning and design) and Robert Kay (climate services and sustainability).