Armstrong names global commercial director

December 21, 2021  By CCE



Mike Fischer

Photo courtesy Armstrong Fluid Technology.

Toronto-headquartered HVAC equipment manufacturer Armstrong Fluid Technology has promoted Mike Fischer to commercial director of its global building business.

Fischer joined Armstrong last year as commercial director for the U.S. and Latin America, having most recently served as vice-president (VP) of global service sales for Honeywell Building Solutions. He has more than 30 years’ experience working for companies like Honeywell, Johnson Controls and Siemens.

In his new role at Armstrong, reporting directly to CEO Todd Rief, Fischer will be responsible for executing the company’s global strategy and enabling its sales organization to reach its growth targets for product orders and revenue.

