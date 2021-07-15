Canadian Consulting Engineer

Ainley Group turns 60

It was one of the first engineering companies near Collingwood, Ont.

July 15, 2021  By CCE



Ainley Group 60th anniversary

Image from Ainley Group.

Consulting engineering firm Ainley Group is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

William (Bill) and Trudy Ainley established the business in 1961 near Collingwood, Ont. It was one of the first engineering companies in the area, specializing in services for local municipalities.

Today, the family-run operation has become an employee-owned, multidisciplinary operation with some 150 staff across six offices (Collingwood, Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville, Barrie and Brampton, Ont.), providing engineering, planning and development-related services encompassing transportation, water and wastewater, infrastructure management, structures and urban planning, for both public- and private-sector clients.

In celebration of its diamond anniversary and in dedication to the memory of Bill and Trudy Ainley, the firm has shared its origin, mission and milestones in a ‘flip book,’ accessible here.

