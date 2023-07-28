Aercoustics promotes two associates

They have been with the firm since 2017 and 2018.

Aercoustics Engineering in Mississauga, Ont., has promoted Eric Salt (pictured, left) to associate and Chris Bosyj (right) to technical associate.

Salt studied mechanical engineering and management and completed doctoral work in flow-induced noise and vibration at Hamilton’s McMaster University, leading team research into aircraft landing gear, power plant infrastructure and wind-induced noise of building façade elements. He joined Aercoustics in 2018 as a project engineer.

“Eric has been an integral part of the team, bringing technical acumen and innovative solutions to every project,” says Steve Titus, Aercoustics’ president and CEO. “He offers specialized knowledge in health care, science and residential builds.”

Bosyj, meanwhile, studied mechanical engineering at University of Toronto (U of T) and researched ultrasonic transducers for high heat environments. He joined Aercoustics in 2017 as an acoustic consultant and rose to transit team lead. By way of example, Bosyj developed a borehole rig for subgrade vibration propagation testing of tunnels for Toronto’s Finch West light-rail transit (LRT) project.

“Our transit team has grown significantly and steadily over the last few years, handling many large infrastructure projects,” says Titus. “With ongoing investment in transit in Ontario, there is a need for local expertise to build, maintain and operate new systems. Chris will help Aercoustics satisfy this need.”