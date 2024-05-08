Aercoustics promotes leader of transit group

Aercoustics Engineering, headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., recently promoted Michael Medal to vice-president (VP) of transit and monitoring, effective May 1. He succeeds former VP and principal Tim Preager, who is moving on to new ventures.

“Tim ensured we had a solid succession plan, so we are able to continue his great work without disruption to our clients,” explains Steve Titus, CEO.

Medal joined Aercoustics in 2009, while earning his B.A.Sc. in mechanical engineering at the University of Toronto (U of T). He has served the firm as project manager, noise and vibration engineer, associate and team lead, working on some of Canada’s largest transit infrastructure projects.

In his new role, he will strive to ensure a smooth transition for clients of the transit team, which provides services relating to acoustics, noise and vibration for projects in Ontario and abroad.

“Michael has been a key member of the Aercoustics team,” says Titus. “With his background and experience, clients will be in good hands as he takes the lead on the transit portfolio.”