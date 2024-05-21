Aercoustics promotes four team members

Aercoustics Engineering, an acoustics, noise and vibration consulting firm based in Mississauga, Ont., has promoted four long-time employees to new roles and responsibilities.

Doreen Abraham, P.Eng., has been promoted from senior project manager to associate on the transit team, filling a role vacated by another internal promotion. She worked at Environmental Acoustics (now LogiSon) and Golder Associates (now WSP) before joining Aercoustics in 2016 as a project consultant and has focused on architecture until this transition.

Derek Flake, P.Eng., a team lead and associate, has joined Aercoustics’ leadership team as vice-president (VP) and will also lead the environmental team. He has 12 years’ experience at the firm, having previously worked for Jade Acoustics.

Duncan Halstead, previously an intern, project engineer, project manager and associate at Aercoustics, now steps into a newly created role as director of operations and engineering. He will continue to work on engineering for some projects while helping manage operations, reporting and internal platforms.

Finally, long-time principal and VP of engineering Nicholas Sylvestre-Williams, P.Eng., is taking on another newly created position as principal of business development and training. He has been with the firm for 17 years and will continue to be part of its leadership team, with a focus on both sales and business development and technical training.

“We strongly believe in internal talent development,” says Aercoustics CEO and president Steve Titus. “We congratulate Doreen, Duncan, Nicholas and Derek on their promotions, which recognize their hard work and dedication to our success.”