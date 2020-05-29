Aercoustics Engineering updates leadership team

Toronto-based Aercoustics Engineering, which specializes in acoustics, noise and vibration, has promoted Anthony Roppa to principal and Derek Flake, P.Eng., Michael Medal, P.Eng., Duncan Halstead, P.Eng., and Dylan Salazaar, P.Eng., to the newly created position of associate.

“We expanded our senior positions to support us as we scale up our organization,” explains president and CEO Steve Titus. “These individuals are leaders within both the firm and the industry. They are an integral part in the next chapter of our business growth.”

Roppa has led business development efforts since joining the firm in 2013, during which time Aercoustics has doubled in size—to more than 45 employees—and tripled in revenue. He brings a background in both engineering and technical sales to his strategic planning and client support efforts.

Flake is an acoustical engineer with 10 years’ experience in the industry. He has acted as an expert witness in environmental noise for the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) and the former Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) and taught an environmental noise course for the Municipal Law Enforcement Officers Association of Ontario (MLEOA).

Medal joined Aercoustics as a student intern in 2009 and shortly thereafter became a full-time noise and vibration consultant. He has contributed to and led projects for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and has planned and implemented multi-channel measurement systems.

Halstead has six years’ experience in Aercoustics’ wind team, during which he has conducted IEC 61400-11 measurements for more than 40 turbines, worked on more than 40 different wind farms throughout North America and written research papers about wind turbine noise.

Finally, Salazaar leads Aercoustics’ health-care, academic and office acoustic design efforts. He was previously a member of the firm’s contract administration team.