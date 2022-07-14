Aercoustics Engineering hires VP of architectural acoustics

Toronto-based Aercoustics Engineering has hired Amanda Robinson as its new vice-president (VP) of architectural acoustics. She has more than 25 years’ experience and joins the firm from Marshall Day Acoustics in Australia, where she was co-CEO of operations across Australasia.

“Due to the niche nature of our expertise, it is difficult to find experienced leaders who possess the technical and business acumen we need and we spent a lot of time looking for the right person to fill this strategic role,” says Aercoustics president and CEO Steve Titus. “The stars aligned when we heard Amanda was looking to relocate to Canada. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and we are very pleased to welcome her.”

Titus led the architectural acoustics team for more than 10 years. Robinson’s hiring means he will focus full-time on his role as CEO and managing the business, although he will also still support clients.

With a background in mechanical engineering, Robinson’s career has taken her to three continents. Along the way, Marshall Day developed an ongoing business relationship with Aercoustics.

“I was familiar with Aercoustics’ work and reputation for technical excellence,” says Robinson. “I am very much looking forward to engaging the team, seeing how I can best help them to grow personally and professionally and mentoring young women in the engineering and acoustics fields.”