AECOM relocating global HQ to Texas

Fortune 500 infrastructure consulting firm AECOM plans to relocate its worldwide headquarters (HQ) from Los Angeles, Calif., to Dallas, Texas, effective Oct. 1.

With the change, CEO Troy Rudd and other select corporate leaders will join more than 1,200 professionals already based at the company’s existing office in Dallas and other locations across Texas. There will still be 2,500 employees based in downtown Los Angeles and throughout California.

Indeed, AECOM has had a longstanding, major presence in both states. The company says the two markets will remain core to its growth strategy moving forward.

