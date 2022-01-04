AECOM names leaders for water business development

AECOM has hired Natalie Gelencser as vice-president (VP) of water business development, based in Toronto, and Charles Gagnon as director of water business development, based in Montreal.

Gelencser has experience in all aspects of infrastructure and engineering business processes, particularly growth planning and market development, having contributed to Montreal’s Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) and BC Hydro‘s Site C Clean Energy Project, among other works. In her new role, she will focus on increasing market share for AECOM’s water and wastewater practice among municipal and industrial clients. She will also work with business development leads on sales, marketing, and client-capture strategies.

“Nathalie’s combination of top-notch regional and national water/wastewater sales and management capabilities will help drive our growth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and across Canada,” says Ian Dyck, AECOM’s water senior vice-president (SVP) for Canada.

Gagnon, meanwhile, has more than 20 years’ experience leading sales teams. Now focusing on AECOM’s growth in Eastern Canadian water and power markets, his responsibilities will include managing business development, identifying industry trends, evaluating and providing business solutions and creating opportunities to expand integrated delivery.

Advertisement

“Charles’ strong sales experience, combined with his solid understanding of local clients’ needs, will enhance AECOM’s ability to deliver safe, secure and resilient water infrastructure across Eastern Canada,” says Dyck.