AECOM makes operations manager appointments in Western Canada

The firm has named Jason Colenutt as its operations manager for the British Columbia Lower Mainland, and Sasha Milovic as its operations manager for Calgary.

AECOM has made a pair of operations manager appointments to beef up its water infrastructure services in western Canada.

The infrastructure consulting firm has named Jason Colenutt as its operations manager for the British Columbia Lower Mainland, and Sasha Milovic as its operations manager for Calgary.

In their new roles, Colenutt and Milovic will provide day-to-day business leadership, oversight and direction including staff management, project portfolio and working capital oversight as well as client relationship management for their respective geographies.

Colenutt is a 23-year industry veteran, including 16 years dedicated to civil and municipal infrastructure design, planning and program delivery in Canada and the United Kingdom. He began his career in Vancouver as an AECOM project engineer from 2007 to 2011 before progressing to diverse roles in engineering and municipal consulting. Most recently, he was the City of Surrey’s Manager of Design and Construction, where he successfully oversaw the city’s comprehensive capital program encompassing water, sanitary, storm/drainage, transportation, and district energy infrastructure.

Advertisement

Milovic has over 25 years of experience in operational management, working for organizations at various stages of growth, including start-ups, established business turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has been focused on driving operational performance and enhanced service delivery to consistently meet client expectations and create positive outcomes. Prior to joining AECOM, Milovic held various senior leadership positions at several unnamed top-tier consulting firms.