AECOM hires senior director of highway engineering for B.C.

Faisal Siddiqui, P.Eng., has joined infrastructure consulting firm AECOM as senior director of highway engineering for British Columbia.

Siddiqui studied civil, transportation and highway engineering at Ryerson University, now known as Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), then worked for 17 years with the B.C. ministry of transportation and infrastructure, where he led the development of the Trans-Canada Highway four-lane program between Kamloops and the Alberta border.

He also led design and implementation of rapid transit services along Highway 97 between West Kelowna and the University of British Columbia’s (UBC’s) Okanagan Campus. Most recently, between 2018 and 2022, he managed design projects under the provincial capital program, while working as a senior engineering manager and director of highway design and geomatics engineering.

In his new role with AECOM, Siddiqui is responsible for leading the firm’s local highway engineering team, including structural and bridge engineering, road safety and traffic engineering, intelligent transportation systems (ITSs), geomatics, surveys, highway construction management and contract administration.

“His understanding of public-sector challenges is a strong addition to our local transportation business,” says Bruce McCuaig, AECOM’s senior vice-president (SVP) and regional business line leader for transportation in Canada. “He understands what’s required to manage and deliver transportation infrastructure.”

“I joined AECOM because of its global reputation for helping clients solve complex infrastructure challenges and its commitment to leave a positive, lasting impact on communities,” says Siddiqui. “I’m looking forward to leading and growing the highway engineering team in B.C. and partnering with clients to deliver transformational highway projects.”

Siddiqui is licensed by Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and is a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE).